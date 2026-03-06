Atlanta - Album by Gnarls Barkley

Gnarls Barkley is the duo of CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse. During the 2000s, they had some massive hits. It has been a while since we've gotten an album from these two, but on Friday, they delivered. The album Atlanta has arrived, and it is 13 tracks long. Overall, this is a project that contains sharp production from Danger Mouse. Meanwhile, CeeLo's voice hasn't skipped a beat. It is an album that the OG Gnarls Barkley heads are certainly going to appreciate. Ultimately, it is always nice to see artists coming back together and dropping new music.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Pop, Alternative
Tracklist for Atlanta
- Tomorrow Died Today
- I Amnesia
- Pictures
- Line Dance
- Turn Your Heart Back On
- Let Me Be
- Cyberbully (Yayo)
- Perfect Time
- Sweet Evil
- Boy Genius
- The Be Be King
- Sorry
- Accept It