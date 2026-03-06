News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Gnarls Barkley
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Mixtapes
Atlanta - Album by Gnarls Barkley
Gnarls Barkley is officially back, and the duo of CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse have dropped off their 13-track project, "Atlanta."
By
Alexander Cole
March 06, 2026