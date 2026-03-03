Last week, it was reported that Benzino had to be hospitalized following an incident involving his ex, Althea Eaton. He alleges that Eaton's friend Diamond hit him with her car when he tried to stop her from taking one of his children. During a recent interview with Real Lyfe Productions, Benzino reflected on the ordeal, revealing that he's now in need of surgery.

“I hit my head, twisted my neck up my back, f*cked my arm up because I’m gonna have to get surgery on my arm, on my shoulder, and possibly my elbow,” he explained. “She made a big stink about him being in school. [...] She kept him out of school in Miami. Couldn’t got kept back. I got him back in school. He’s been going to school six weeks.”

Allegedly, Benzino was waiting for his son at his bus stop when he saw him get forced into Diamond's vehicle. “All I see is Zino getting thrown on the other side, take, take to the other side of the truck and was thrown in,” he recalled. “All I know is that I jumped on the car. I put my body on the car towards the back door. [...] I think the window was open, so I put my hand in the door.”

Diamond Addresses Benzino Allegations

“I just heard the car rev up and just go in and get it, took off. [...] It flung me around, kind of f*cked me up," he continued. "This poor kid, 10 years old, man. He’s a great kid. [...] You put him through this. Awful b*tches. You did it in front of his whole class on the bus. You scared him, everybody.”

Diamond denies hitting Benzino with her car. During a livestream shortly after the Source icon was hospitalized, she accused him of lying, insisting that she was peacefully trying to help out a friend.