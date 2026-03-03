Mutt That Bih - Song by Denzel Curry, 1900Rugrat, Key Nyata

"Strictly 4 The Scythe" is going to be dropping very soon, so it should come as no surprise that Denzel Curry is dropping new singles.

Denzel Curry 's new supergroup, The Scythe, is gearing up for its first project, Strictly 4 The Scythe. The project is expected to drop soon, with initial dates of March 6th being reported. Having said that, there is no denying that the hype surrounding this album is especially palpable. On Tuesday, we got a brand-new single called "Mutt That Bih." This song features Denzel Curry, as well as the likes of 1900Rugrat and Key Nyata. It is a song that is packed with energy and is exactly the kind of track that fans would hope to hear on this record. All three artists are putting their best foot forward. However, as usual, Denzel Curry remains the standout.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!