Mutt That Bih - Song by Denzel Curry, 1900Rugrat, Key Nyata

Denzel Curry's new supergroup, The Scythe, is gearing up for its first project, Strictly 4 The Scythe. The project is expected to drop soon, with initial dates of March 6th being reported. Having said that, there is no denying that the hype surrounding this album is especially palpable. On Tuesday, we got a brand-new single called "Mutt That Bih." This song features Denzel Curry, as well as the likes of 1900Rugrat and Key Nyata. It is a song that is packed with energy and is exactly the kind of track that fans would hope to hear on this record. All three artists are putting their best foot forward. However, as usual, Denzel Curry remains the standout.
Release Date: March 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Strictly 4 The Scythe
Quotable Lyrics for Mutt That Bih
I make bands, I don't make friends, ayy (What? Ayy)
My day ones really on ten, ayy (Yeah, ayy)
If I did it once, I'll do that shit again (Ayy)