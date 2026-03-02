Shot To The Heart - Song by Ja Rule

Ja Rule remains a legendary artist, regardless of the outcome of his beef with 50 Cent. While there was a clear winner in that feud, there is no doubt that Ja Rule remains a relevant figure in hip-hop. He has a dedicated fanbase that is always eager to hear whatever he has in the chamber. Over the weekend, the artist came through with a brand-new track called "Shot To The Heart." This song has an iconic guitar lick sampled throughout. Meanwhile, Ja Rule gives us those melodic raps he is known for. Near the end of the song, we get a preview for the track "Supreme Team." Clearly, the artist has lots of new music that he is gearing up to release soon.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A