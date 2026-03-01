TIGRAY FUNK – Album by Sideshow

Tigrayan rapper Sideshow has come a long way from his DMV origins, growing into one of the most beloved names in hip-hop's "underground." The acclaim he's rightfully getting for his new album TIGRAY FUNK, though, shows why that label doesn't tell the full story. This four-disc LP shows off the 10k artist's versatile skillset as an MC with flying colors, muddying his sharp bars with woozy cloud rap production or bringing them to the forefront on more earthy and dusty instrumentals. Guests include SEXWORKS, Kelow LaTesha, El Cousteau, and Niontay. All throughout, he never loses sight of his personality or experiences for the whole hour, and the tracks cycle through brief runtimes with surprising levels of cohesion. It's an early AOTY contender and a very compelling portrait of one of today's brightest MCs.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of TIGRAY FUNK
- SIGNS+SYMBOLS - feat. SEXWORKS (starts Disc 1)
- KILL FROM THE HEART
- VOLUME METRIC
- SOFT TOOTH TIGER
- I AM DA CAPTAIN
- MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE - feat. Kelow LaTesha
- MARTYR MOST HIGH
- HEART 2 A FEATHER
- 3EEP IT 2OGETHER - feat. El Cousteau (starts Disc 2)
- FLOOD 2 FRENZY
- LIFES AS VIOLENT AS YOU MAKE IT
- BLAME BURNAYS
- ALMOST FAMOUS
- WAR GAMES
- CCP LIKE OTO
- YARDBIRD
- WHAT KIND OF ANIMAL ARE YOU?
- ALENA(ኣለና)PARADISE LOST (starts Disc 3)
- SOLID SNAKE
- BANDIDO GENEROSO
- SCHIZSHOW BOB
- ALOVENARCOTIC
- WHY WOULD YOU WANT SUCH THINGS?
- INVADER JIM
- WRETCHED OF THE EARTH
- HAPPY MACHINE - feat. Niontay (starts Disc 4)
- PUSSY RIOT!
- YEAR OF THE FIRE HORSE
- LOOK WHAT OUR STOMACHS MADE US DO
- INTERNATIONAL SODA CLUB
- +5
- CHAOS CONSTANT
Sideshow's singles for TIGRAY FUNK were "LIFES AS VIOLENT AS YOU MAKE IT" and "ALENA(ኣለና)PARADISE LOST."