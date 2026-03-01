TIGRAY FUNK – Album by Sideshow

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Across an expansive four-disc format, Sideshow's "TIGRAY FUNK" displays one of the most diverse and compelling skillsets in hip-hop today.

Tigrayan rapper Sideshow has come a long way from his DMV origins, growing into one of the most beloved names in hip-hop's "underground." The acclaim he's rightfully getting for his new album TIGRAY FUNK, though, shows why that label doesn't tell the full story. This four-disc LP shows off the 10k artist's versatile skillset as an MC with flying colors, muddying his sharp bars with woozy cloud rap production or bringing them to the forefront on more earthy and dusty instrumentals. Guests include SEXWORKS, Kelow LaTesha, El Cousteau, and Niontay. All throughout, he never loses sight of his personality or experiences for the whole hour, and the tracks cycle through brief runtimes with surprising levels of cohesion. It's an early AOTY contender and a very compelling portrait of one of today's brightest MCs.

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist of TIGRAY FUNK
  1. SIGNS+SYMBOLS - feat. SEXWORKS (starts Disc 1)
  2. KILL FROM THE HEART
  3. VOLUME METRIC
  4. SOFT TOOTH TIGER
  5. I AM DA CAPTAIN
  6. MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE - feat. Kelow LaTesha
  7. MARTYR MOST HIGH
  8. HEART 2 A FEATHER
  9. 3EEP IT 2OGETHER - feat. El Cousteau (starts Disc 2)
  10. FLOOD 2 FRENZY
  11. LIFES AS VIOLENT AS YOU MAKE IT
  12. BLAME BURNAYS
  13. ALMOST FAMOUS
  14. WAR GAMES
  15. CCP LIKE OTO
  16. YARDBIRD
  17. WHAT KIND OF ANIMAL ARE YOU?
  18. ALENA(ኣለና)PARADISE LOST (starts Disc 3)
  19. SOLID SNAKE
  20. BANDIDO GENEROSO
  21. SCHIZSHOW BOB
  22. ALOVENARCOTIC
  23. WHY WOULD YOU WANT SUCH THINGS?
  24. INVADER JIM
  25. WRETCHED OF THE EARTH
  26. HAPPY MACHINE - feat. Niontay (starts Disc 4)
  27. PUSSY RIOT!
  28. YEAR OF THE FIRE HORSE
  29. LOOK WHAT OUR STOMACHS MADE US DO
  30. INTERNATIONAL SODA CLUB
  31. +5
  32. CHAOS CONSTANT

Sideshow's singles for TIGRAY FUNK were "LIFES AS VIOLENT AS YOU MAKE IT" and "ALENA(ኣለና)PARADISE LOST."

