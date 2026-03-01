TIGRAY FUNK – Album by Sideshow

Across an expansive four-disc format, Sideshow's "TIGRAY FUNK" displays one of the most diverse and compelling skillsets in hip-hop today.

Tigrayan rapper Sideshow has come a long way from his DMV origins, growing into one of the most beloved names in hip-hop's "underground." The acclaim he's rightfully getting for his new album TIGRAY FUNK, though, shows why that label doesn't tell the full story. This four-disc LP shows off the 10k artist's versatile skillset as an MC with flying colors, muddying his sharp bars with woozy cloud rap production or bringing them to the forefront on more earthy and dusty instrumentals. Guests include SEXWORKS, Kelow LaTesha, El Cousteau, and Niontay. All throughout, he never loses sight of his personality or experiences for the whole hour, and the tracks cycle through brief runtimes with surprising levels of cohesion. It's an early AOTY contender and a very compelling portrait of one of today's brightest MCs.

