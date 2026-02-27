Tha Dark Shogunn Saga, Vol. 2 – Album by Tha God Fahim

Tha God Fahim's "Tha Dark Shogunn Saga, Vol. 2" originally came out in January of 2017, and we finally have a streaming version.

Tha God Fahim is the Dump Gawd, so you know he always has new music to share. This time around, though, we finally got a streaming release of the 2017 project Tha Dark Shogunn Saga, Vol. 2. We just got the third volume, so this is a welcome chance to either revisit this tracklist or find its wonder for the first time. Along with MCs Mach-Hommy, Estee Nack, and more features from ICHIBAN HASHFACE, Kungg Fuu, and Koncept Jack$on, this is a lean and dizzying 13 tracks that has a lot of gems within. THe production is consistently dusty and evocative, whereas Tha God Fahim's skillful yet charismatic dominance on the mic is always heartening to hear.

