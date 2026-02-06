Tha Dark Shogunn Saga, Vol. 3 – Album by Tha God Fahim

Tha God Fahim is notorious for dumping off more great hip-hop than fans can handle, and his latest project Tha Dark Shogunn Saga, Vol. 3 is no different. It's his second album of the year, and it's another dusty and confident collection of boom-bap-esque cuts with some wild rhyme schemes and vivid imagery. Production comes from Nicholas Craven, Cookin Soul, Fortes, and Fahim himself. Speaking of which, the Atlanta MC and producer goes hard over 11 brief tracks, which can go into dreary and grimy piano mean-muggers as much as it can soar with shimmering strings. While it won't surprise any fans of Tha God Fahim, that's because his consistency and commitment to his approach is what drives not just his hunger, but fans' confidence in the quality within. Hopefully this won't be his last project of the year, as his verses are always a treat to uncover.