Enemies - Song by Joyner Lucas featuring Kodak Black

Alexander Cole
Joyner Lucas and Kodak Black are two unlikely collaborators who have teamed up on the new deluxe song "Enemies."

Joyner Lucas and Kodak Black are two artists who you don't expect to collaborate every day. However, the two have teamed up on a new track called "Enemies." This is a song that will appear on AHDH 2 Reloaded, and is certainly going to be a standout. Why? Well, there are some solid performances here from Lucas and Kodak Black. In fact, in the comments section of the song on YouTube, fans remarked that Kodak is sounding as focused as ever. The two have unique and distinct styles, but they complement each other well on this track, which is fun to see. Ultimately, this is a song that you should definitely check out this weekend.

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: ADHD 2 Reloaded

Quotable Lyrics from Enemies

But I guess just part of the joke (Woah, woah)
I got some family and homies that'll get it forever
'Cause I don't be talkin' to ghosts, no
They told me keep all my enemies close (Brrt, brrt)

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
