Enemies - Song by Joyner Lucas featuring Kodak Black

Joyner Lucas and Kodak Black are two unlikely collaborators who have teamed up on the new deluxe song "Enemies."

Joyner Lucas and Kodak Black are two artists who you don't expect to collaborate every day. However, the two have teamed up on a new track called "Enemies." This is a song that will appear on AHDH 2 Reloaded, and is certainly going to be a standout. Why? Well, there are some solid performances here from Lucas and Kodak Black. In fact, in the comments section of the song on YouTube, fans remarked that Kodak is sounding as focused as ever. The two have unique and distinct styles, but they complement each other well on this track, which is fun to see. Ultimately, this is a song that you should definitely check out this weekend.

