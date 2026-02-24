If You're Free - Song by 070 Shake

070 Shake has a truly striking voice, and on "If You're Free," we get a true example of the artist's talent at work.

070 Shake is one of those artists who is able to immediately grip you with her voice. Her songs can be incredibly haunting and just as moving. A great example of this is her newest song, "If You're Free." With this song, we get some gripping lyrics, with some instrumentation that matches perfectly. When you put everything together, you get one of Shake's darker songs. There is some light at the end of the tunnel near the end as some of the production brightens up. Having said that, there is a lot of emotion packed in here, and it can be a lot to take in.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!