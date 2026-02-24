If You're Free - Song by 070 Shake

070 Shake is one of those artists who is able to immediately grip you with her voice. Her songs can be incredibly haunting and just as moving. A great example of this is her newest song, "If You're Free." With this song, we get some gripping lyrics, with some instrumentation that matches perfectly. When you put everything together, you get one of Shake's darker songs. There is some light at the end of the tunnel near the end as some of the production brightens up. Having said that, there is a lot of emotion packed in here, and it can be a lot to take in.
Release Date: February 21, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from If You're Free
Say bye to what's left there behind
Drink on, but stay safe on the ride
Make bail, leave the country
Blue whale somewhere under me