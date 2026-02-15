JR Smith - Song by Cochise

Cochise is staying hot from three like "JR SMITH" on his new single. It's the Florida native's second of the year and is following up on the success of its predecessor, "CUSTARD." It's been doing well on streaming services as it currently has over 560,000 streams. It's Cochise's fifth most played song on Spotify and it looks like it's going to climb moving forward. "JR SMITH" has a good chance to do well as it features a standout chorus and expressive rapping. Both are things you come to expect from Cochise at this point, and he doesn't disappoint on this banger.
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "JR SMITH"
We gon' up the score (Score), we gon' up my rank (Rank)
Tryna hit my phone, told lil' buddy we ain't talking (Talking)
Shoot you twice, got you paralyzed, Stephen Hawking
My sh*t rare, my sh*t rare (My sh*t rare)
Diamonds glistening like a chandelier (Chandelier)