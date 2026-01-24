Custard - Song by Cochise

Cochise has finally entered the chat, so to speak, with his first drop of 2026. Unsurprisingly, it's colorful and high-energy. It's a single titled "CUSTARD," and it's a two minute and five-second-long brag session. Over a shimmering trap beat, Cochise flexes his fleet of whips that includes Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Maybach trucks. He also lists off all of his designer clothing pieces from head to toe, all while likening himself to the the NBA's most recent MVP, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Hopefully, we are in for more greatness and potentially some throwback joints from Cochise. "Ahh (Hey, hey) — I heard they want that old sh*t (Yo Cochise, okay)," he raps at the very beginning.
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "CUSTARD"
When I’m dunking on the rim, I feel like Shai (Let’s go, let’s go)
Feel like Shai, p**sy (Let’s go, let’s go)
I got the racks, p**sy, I got a whole lotta racks, p**sy (P**sy)
Whole lotta tags, p**sy, whole lotta come to the bag, p**sy (P**sy)
You need that, p**sy, I got some drugs in the back, p**sy (Yeah)