a love song for u - EP by Eem Triplin

Eem Triplin has come through right in time for Valentine's Day with a new five-track EP titled "a love song for u."

Valentine's Day officially goes down on Saturday, and there is no denying that artists are gearing up to drop some love songs. Eem Triplin has already done so with his new EP, a love song for u. This EP is just five tracks long, and it certainly makes its point quickly. Even the cover art of the project gives you a good sense of what is going on here. Ultimately, the tracks here are fun, short, sweet, and to the point. If you are an Eem Triplin fan, you will definitely enjoy this change of pace.

