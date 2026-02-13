a love song for u - EP by Eem Triplin

Valentine's Day officially goes down on Saturday, and there is no denying that artists are gearing up to drop some love songs. Eem Triplin has already done so with his new EP, a love song for u. This EP is just five tracks long, and it certainly makes its point quickly. Even the cover art of the project gives you a good sense of what is going on here. Ultimately, the tracks here are fun, short, sweet, and to the point. If you are an Eem Triplin fan, you will definitely enjoy this change of pace.
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for a love song for u
- a love song for u
- If I Wanted To
- 100 Grams
- Coming Undone
- Greyhound