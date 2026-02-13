Somebody — Song by Jamie Foxx

Multi-hyphenate icon Jamie Foxx returns to his R&B roots on “Somebody.” Just in time for Valentine's Day, the record is a a smooth, emotionally driven record that highlights his signature vocal warmth. Leaning into themes of love, longing, and romantic reassurance, the song blends contemporary production with classic soul undertones. Foxx’s performance feels intimate and mature, reminding listeners of his longstanding duality as both an Academy Award-winning actor and GRAMMY-winning recording artist. “Somebody” adds another heartfelt entry to his music catalog.