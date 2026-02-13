Somebody — Song by Jamie Foxx

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-02-12 at 11.27.05 PM Screenshot 2026-02-12 at 11.27.05 PM
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jamie Foxx is back with a love-tinged anthem.

Multi-hyphenate icon Jamie Foxx returns to his R&B roots on “Somebody.” Just in time for Valentine's Day, the record is a a smooth, emotionally driven record that highlights his signature vocal warmth. Leaning into themes of love, longing, and romantic reassurance, the song blends contemporary production with classic soul undertones. Foxx’s performance feels intimate and mature, reminding listeners of his longstanding duality as both an Academy Award-winning actor and GRAMMY-winning recording artist. “Somebody” adds another heartfelt entry to his music catalog.

Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Can somebody find somebody to get this somebody off my mind
I've been talking to the ceiling

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
The Maxim Big Game Experience - Inside Music Jamie Foxx Essential Songs
jamie foxx songs Original Content Jamie Foxx Songs: Biggest Hits From "Gold Digger" To "Slow Jamz"
Brian Stukes/Getty Images Streetwear Wiz Khalifa On Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Look: “Too Fire”
12 days of christmas Music The 7 Best Sample Flips Of "12 Days Of Christmas"
Comments 0