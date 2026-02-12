NBA YoungBoy Abused His White Tiger, Rescue Center Alleges

BY Zachary Horvath
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
In a recent YouTube video, Lions Tigers & Bears, an animal rescue center, alleged that NBA YoungBoy abused a white tiger he owned.

NBA YoungBoy is being accused of a nasty act by an animal rescue. Lions Tigers & Bears, a facility located in Alpine, California, alleges that the Baton Rouge rapper's previously owned white tiger was abused by him. This shocking accusation was dropped in a YouTube video posted by Forrest Galante, a wildlife biologist and TV host.

He visited Lions Tigers & Bears, touring their facility and meeting some of the animals they've taken in. One of which was the white tiger owned by YB, who they named Nola. According to WAFB-9, the big cat was rescued by them in late 2017 when she was just five months old.

The report states that the cub was found in a "non-commercial" and "unpermitted" location in New Orleans. Employees at Lions Tigers & Bears said at the time that the tiger was in need of "immediate medical attention for conditions consistent with severe neglect."

Moreover, the organization says that it was malnourished, lethargic, and suffering from ringworm. They brought Nola to their sanctuary just days before Christmas that year, and she's been in their care ever since.

In this video posted on February 7, one of the employees tells Forrest Galante the tiger's story. "She had a rough start to life. She was a cub pet of a famous YoungBoy rapper in Louisiana."

When Did NBA YoungBoy Own A White Tiger?

The woman continues, "he was abusing her horribly. The authorities saw it because it was posted on social media—go figure... The authorities rescued her, took her to the Audubon Zoo (Louisiana)... Parasite so bad. No fur on her face. Malnourished. Pads were roughed up from being kept on cement."

Galante expressed his disgust with NBA YoungBoy, adding, "Don't be a rapper. And if you are a rapper, don't get a tiger."

YoungBoy owned the white tiger in 2017 and featured it in a video where he thanked Fader for putting him on the front cover of their magazine. He scratches the animal under her chin while stating that it bit him a couple of times while giving it a bottle.

"She good though," he added.

