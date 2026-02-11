Hang Wit A Bad Bitch - Song by Sexyy Red featuring Key Glock

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
sexyy hang key glock sexyy hang key glock
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Sexyy Red and Key Glock have just teamed up for a new single called "Hang Wit A Bad Bitch," and it's a banger.

Back in 2023, Sexyy Red went on an unlikely run, with one of the biggest albums of the year. She cemented herself as a hitmaker, and there was this feeling that she was going to be a star for years to come. While things have quieted down for Sexyy Red, there is no denying that she has continued to drop bangers. Over the weekend, she came through with an aforementioned banger, with the song "Hang Wit A Bad Bitch," featuring Key Glock. These are two artists who are consistent with their work, so it only makes sense that they sound good on a song together. This track is going to get some play this week, and rightfully so. You can listen, down below.

Release Date: February 8, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics with Hang Wit A Bad Bitch

Baby, let's chill and get fried (Yeah)
He fuck with me, I'm a vibe (Ayy)
Just got my hair done, lookin' fine (Damn)
Thirty-two inches, it's blonde (Ooh)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
sexyy-red Songs Sexyy Red Asks "Is You Coo" On Rambunctious Single
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0