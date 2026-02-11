Hang Wit A Bad Bitch - Song by Sexyy Red featuring Key Glock

Back in 2023, Sexyy Red went on an unlikely run, with one of the biggest albums of the year. She cemented herself as a hitmaker, and there was this feeling that she was going to be a star for years to come. While things have quieted down for Sexyy Red, there is no denying that she has continued to drop bangers. Over the weekend, she came through with an aforementioned banger, with the song "Hang Wit A Bad Bitch," featuring Key Glock. These are two artists who are consistent with their work, so it only makes sense that they sound good on a song together. This track is going to get some play this week, and rightfully so. You can listen, down below.