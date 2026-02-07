Give Me A Hell Yeah! — Song by Coyote, Conway the Machine & Statik Selektah

Rap duo Coyote connect with Buffalo heavyweight Conway the Machine on “Give Me A Hell Yeah!,” the latest single from their joint collaborative project with Statik Selektah, Machetes & Micheladas. Marking the fourth release from the album rollout, the record leans fully into raw hip-hop tradition. Driven by Statik’s signature boom-bap production, the track is layered with dusty drums, soulful loops, and that unmistakable ‘90s-era grit. It's nostalgia at its best to say the least. Conway slides in with his trademark sharp talk and street poetics, while Coyote match the energy with commanding delivery and throwback cypher appeal.