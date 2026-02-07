Give Me A Hell Yeah! — Song by Coyote, Conway the Machine & Statik Selektah

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 11.20.42 PM Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 11.20.42 PM
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
It's nostalgia at its best to say the least

Rap duo Coyote connect with Buffalo heavyweight Conway the Machine on “Give Me A Hell Yeah!,” the latest single from their joint collaborative project with Statik Selektah, Machetes & Micheladas. Marking the fourth release from the album rollout, the record leans fully into raw hip-hop tradition. Driven by Statik’s signature boom-bap production, the track is layered with dusty drums, soulful loops, and that unmistakable ‘90s-era grit. It's nostalgia at its best to say the least. Conway slides in with his trademark sharp talk and street poetics, while Coyote match the energy with commanding delivery and throwback cypher appeal.

“Give Me A Hell Yeah!” feels like a love letter to golden-era rap that prioritizes bars, chemistry, and stripped-down authenticity over modern flash.

Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Machetes & Micheladas

Quoteble Lyrics

Sh-- looks like its butter
Make it look like mantequilla

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Music CJ Fly & Statik Selektah Make For A Perfect Team On "RUDEBWOY"
News Slaine vs. Termanology Drop "Came A Long Way" Featuring Conway
Mixtapes Conway Is Back With "More Steroids"
News Birdy
Comments 0