Now Or Never II — Song by TKANDZ ft. Lil Baby

BY Tallie Spencer
Lil Baby adds some star power to the record.

UK artist TKANDZ had a major moment last year with his viral track "Now Or Never." Now, he's recruited one of hip-hop's major players for the remix. Lil Baby is the latest artist to add some star-power to the record. Built on hard-hitting production and cinematic trap energy, the remix amplifies the urgency of the original while giving Lil Baby space to deliver a signature verse that additionally compliments the track. TKANDZ holds his own alongside the Atlanta heavyweight. The collaboration feels strategic, and the result is magnetic. It pairs an established chart force with an artist pushing for next-level visibility. Lil Baby fits perfectly on the record, giving it renewed life and energy.

Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Trap
Album: N/A

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
