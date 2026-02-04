Pup Pack: 3rd Shift - EP by Kenny Mason

Kenny Mason is a young artist who has made quite an impression over the last few years. Overall, he is an artist who can operate within a variety of sounds, and there is no denying that the fans love him. His Pup Pack series dates back to last year, and it has proven to be a worthy endeavor. Each iteration comes with three new songs. 3rd Shift is the latest installment, and once again, we get three new songs that show off the artist's growing versatility. If you are a fan of Kenny Mason, then these are must-listen tracks.
Release Date: February 4, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Pup Pack: 3rd Shift
- Moonlight
- RaceTrac
- Levitate