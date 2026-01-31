B4EM – Album by Nine Vicious

Nine Vicious is dropping his next album EMOTIONS at some point this year, and he gave fans a fulfilling preview with the new B4EM project. It's actually a more versatile record than you might expect, as rage-heavy tracks contrast with more mellow piano-led cuts and more traditional explorations of plugg and SoundCloud-era rap. Throughout it all, the YSL colleague maintains a high energy via his vocal performance, which can be as melodic as it can be ear-piercing. As such, this won't be everyone's cup of tea, especially if you don't tend to like the rage sound. However, maybe B4EM convinces you otherwise.
Release Date: January 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of B4EM
- Raging Love
- Riri
- More Painting
- 4Real
- Racks Blue
- Listen Up Jews
- F**k Ogs
- 24Hrs
- Free Smoke
- Anal