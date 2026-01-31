B4EM – Album by Nine Vicious

Nine Vicious is one of the leading new-gen artists under the YSL banner in 2026, and he's kicking it off strong with "B4EM."

Nine Vicious is dropping his next album EMOTIONS at some point this year, and he gave fans a fulfilling preview with the new B4EM project. It's actually a more versatile record than you might expect, as rage-heavy tracks contrast with more mellow piano-led cuts and more traditional explorations of plugg and SoundCloud-era rap. Throughout it all, the YSL colleague maintains a high energy via his vocal performance, which can be as melodic as it can be ear-piercing. As such, this won't be everyone's cup of tea, especially if you don't tend to like the rage sound. However, maybe B4EM convinces you otherwise.

