Ashes – Song by Lackvill & Smokepurpp

Lackvill is sharpening his skills as both a rapper and a producer, coming up recently in the 2020s as a bright name out of Michigan. His new track "Ashes" with Smokepurpp not only gets him through more industry doors, but highlights the loopy and simple nature of his approach. Some brief verses and refrains from both artists fill out old-school trap percussion and compliment rubbery synths. It's not even a minute and a half long, so it doesn't overstay its welcome by any means. Although it's a brief cut, it shows off the hype energy and lackadaisical confidence that permeates through Lackvill's music, and Purpp is a fitting mix for it. We'll see what the next single is...
Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Ashes
Said she want to make a movie, she gon' go on Tubi,
That b***h want to eat me, eat me, she a groupie,
B***h, I'm pouring codeine in my soda,
Gas the SRT, no pulling over, it's over