Ashes – Song by Lackvill & Smokepurpp

Lackvill came through with a minimal beat and a quick Smokepurpp feature to craft the brief but woozy new single, "Ashes."

Said she want to make a movie, she gon' go on Tubi, That b***h want to eat me, eat me, she a groupie, B***h, I'm pouring codeine in my soda, Gas the SRT, no pulling over, it's over

Lackvill is sharpening his skills as both a rapper and a producer, coming up recently in the 2020s as a bright name out of Michigan. His new track "Ashes" with Smokepurpp not only gets him through more industry doors, but highlights the loopy and simple nature of his approach. Some brief verses and refrains from both artists fill out old-school trap percussion and compliment rubbery synths. It's not even a minute and a half long, so it doesn't overstay its welcome by any means. Although it's a brief cut, it shows off the hype energy and lackadaisical confidence that permeates through Lackvill's music, and Purpp is a fitting mix for it. We'll see what the next single is...

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.