Rendezvous - Song by Don Toliver featuring Yeat

Don Toliver just dropped off OCTANE, and there is no denying that this is going to be one of the biggest albums of the year. Toliver continues to grow his profile, and an album of this scope will help his case. As it turns out, one of the best songs on the album is "Rendezvous." This song comes with a feature from Yeat, who has frequently collaborated with Toliver. Overall, these two work wonderfully together. It's clear that they are firing on all cylinders, and this is a song we will be running back quite a bit.
Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: OCTANE
Quotable Lyrics from Rendezvous
Diamonds on my head, diamonds on my shoes (Shoes)
I don't want your friend, girl, I wanted you (You, ooh, ooh)
I don't play pretend, bitch, we really do (Yeah, yeah)
Fuckin' on this bitch and I got her screwed (Woah, woo, woo)