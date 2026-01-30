How To Listen To The Alchemist & Budgie's 'The Good Book Vol. 3'

Fans eager to hear The Good Book, Vol. 3 from The Alchemist and Budgie will need to take a different route than the usual streaming platforms.

The Alchemist and Budgie have officially returned with the third installment of their long-running collaborative series, continuing a project that’s always prioritized intention, message, and craft over mainstream consumption. Much like the first two volumes, The Good Book, Vol. 3 blends soulful, sample-driven production with sharp lyricism rooted in spirituality, reflection, and street reality.

Sonically, the album expands on the foundation the duo laid years ago. Alchemist’s dusty, layered beats provide a rich backdrop for Budgie’s introspective presence, allowing the project to feel meditative without ever losing its edge. Biblical themes are once again woven into the music, not as surface-level symbolism, but as a framework for examining struggle, morality, and personal growth. It’s a balance the duo has mastered, and Vol. 3 feels like their most expansive effort yet.

Fans Must Purchase The Album Via Website

Moreover, what’s especially notable about this release is how it’s being distributed. Instead of hitting DSPs, fans can only listen to The Good Book, Vol. 3 by purchasing it directly through ALC Records’ official website, alcrecords.com. In addition, the album is priced at $30 and arrives as a massive two-part experience, featuring an A-side and B-side with 28 tracks each — totaling 56 songs.