ANTI - Album by Rihanna

Few pop albums endure like Rihanna's 2016 magnum opus, ANTI. Today, this project officially turns 10 years old. In fact, HotNewHipHop's Erika Marie wrote a phenomenal piece about this album that you need to check out. If you remember, this is an album full of hits like "Work," "Same Ol' Mistakes," and even "Love On The Brain." It is an album that has some Travis Scott influence as well, seeing as though the two were involved at the time of this record's release. If you are a Rihanna fan, this is an album you have some real fondness for, and for good reason. Today serves as the perfect excuse to throw on the album and vibe out.
Release Date: January 28, 2016
Genre: Pop
Tracklist for ANTI
1. Consideration
2. James Joint
3. Kiss It Better
4. Work
5. Desperado
6. Woo
7. Needed Me
8. Yeah, I Said It
9. New Person, Same Old Mistakes
10. Never Ending
11. Love On The Brain
12. Higher
13. Close To You
Awards & Commercial Performance
The album went to number one on the Billboard Hot 200 upon its release, and has gone on to become six times platinum in the United States. The album was snubbed from the Album of the Year category at the Grammys. However, it received nominations for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Recording Package, but did not win.
What did HotNewHipHop Commenters Think?
When this album dropped, HotNewHipHop did a review, and as you can imagine, our commenters had some thoughts. Although, for the most part, the reception was overwhelmingly positive, and for good reason. "I thought this album was AMAZING because it felt like the old rihanna was back in some songs," one fan wrote. "This is the first rihanna album i've ever fully listened to and it was actually really good. Could hear some la flame influence throughout it too," said another. While there was some negativity, there is no denying that the public was happy with this effort.