ANTI - Album by Rihanna

Few pop albums endure like Rihanna's 2016 magnum opus, ANTI. Today, this project officially turns 10 years old. In fact, HotNewHipHop's Erika Marie wrote a phenomenal piece about this album that you need to check out. If you remember, this is an album full of hits like "Work," "Same Ol' Mistakes," and even "Love On The Brain." It is an album that has some Travis Scott influence as well, seeing as though the two were involved at the time of this record's release. If you are a Rihanna fan, this is an album you have some real fondness for, and for good reason. Today serves as the perfect excuse to throw on the album and vibe out.

Release Date: January 28, 2016

Genre: Pop

Tracklist for ANTI

1. Consideration

2. James Joint

3. Kiss It Better

4. Work

5. Desperado

6. Woo

7. Needed Me

8. Yeah, I Said It

9. New Person, Same Old Mistakes

10. Never Ending

11. Love On The Brain

12. Higher

13. Close To You

Awards & Commercial Performance

The album went to number one on the Billboard Hot 200 upon its release, and has gone on to become six times platinum in the United States. The album was snubbed from the Album of the Year category at the Grammys. However, it received nominations for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Recording Package, but did not win.