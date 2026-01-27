At least 25 previously unreleased songs from Juice WRLD leaked online, over the weekend, according to XXL. They arrive as the late rapper's estate continues to work on a highly anticipated deluxe version of his 2024 posthumous album, The Party Never Ends. Among the songs to appear online are tracks titled "Loss My Mind," "Time," "Bel-Air," "Chasing the Dragon," "Compromise," and "Pokémon," among others.

On Juice WRLD's subreddit, fans have been shocked by the amount of music. One user compared the leaks to a "full-length album" worth of material. "Still can't believe all this just happened," one fan wrote. Another added: "There’s really only a handful of songs left. Toxic Humans and Never Switch being the main 2 now, as well as Westin. Insanity."

Juice WRLD's History Of Leaks

It's far from the first time Juice WRLD's music has leaked online. Back in 2021, his mother, Carmella Wallace, pleaded with fans to stop sharing his unreleased music, labeling it "disrespectful" during an interview with XXL.

“I understand they loved him. They loved his music, but there’s a proper way to do it,” Wallace said at the time. “Let us give you our best. Leaked music is not necessarily cleaned up music, it’s just leaked, it’s not finished. So, it’s just a lot of work just going into it. It’s a bit disrespectful to him, honestly, to leak his music like that. But I know that monster is there, been there and it’s not going anywhere. We can just do our part an put out good music. He made a lot of good music.”