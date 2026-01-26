Quinton Aaron From “The Blind Side” Is On Life Support

Quinton Aaron, best-known for his starring role in the 2009 film, The Blind Side, is on life support. His wife, Margarita, confirmed the news to TMZ on Monday. In doing so, she revealed that he’s only partially able to breathe on his own.

Margarita noted that he’s been in the hospital for four days and has been slowly improving throughout the process. "He's showing a lot of improvement. We all have faith in God that he will walk out of here fully recovered," she told the outlet, adding that he's a "fighter."

Doctors have confirmed that he has a blood infection, but haven't been able to narrow down the cause of the medical issue. Aaron began feeling sore before the hospitalization and eventually developed pain in his neck and back. Despite believing it to be the result of bad sleep, he later lost feeling in his legs.

Who Starred In "The Blind Side"?

The Blind Side hit theaters back in 2009 and was a massive success, grossing $309 million on a $29 million budget. In addition to Quinton Aaron, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Kathy Bates, and Lily Collins. Several NCAA head coaches made cameos as well, including Lou Holtz, Nick Saban, Ed Orgeron, and more.

Aaron stars as Michael Oher, a former NFL offensive lineman who overcame a challenging upbringing with the help of Leigh Anne Tuohy, played Bullock. While based on a true story, Oher has since filed a lawsuit against Tuohy, revealing that she never adopted him and instead placed him into a conservatorship. The Tuophy family denied taking advantage of Oher, instead alleging he was trying to extort $15 million from them with the legal action.

As for Oher's professional career, he was drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he won Super Bowl XLVII. He later played for the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers as well.