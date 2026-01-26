What You Wanna Do - Song by Myaap

Milwaukee artist Myaap has returned with an exciting new song "What You Wanna Do," which comes with its own music video.

Myaap has become a staple of the Milwaukee rap scene, and there is no doubt that she has become a fan favorite. Recently, she came through with a video single called "What You Wanna Do." The song is definitely going to have you feeling energized. At just 90 seconds in length, the song can be a bit repetitive, although that is certainly part of the charm here. Ultimately, this sound is not going to be for everyone. However, Myaap's energy is infectious, and the song will certainly bring in new fans. We look forward to seeing what she comes out with next.

