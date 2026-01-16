Heartless - EP by Smiley & Baka Not Nice

Drake affiliates Smiley and Baka Not Nice are reuniting for a mini collection of tracks under the title of "Heartless."

Smiley and Baka Not Nice are teaming up once again, this time for a three-track EP, Heartless. The project lives up to its name as both Canadian rappers deliver back-to-back-to-back cold-blooded cuts. Whether it's putting a tough exterior on the previously released "DVP" or living life unapologetically on "Diamond Strip" they are at their most confident. If you are messing with the tracks below, then you may want to hold onto that excitement even longer. Later this year, Smiley and Baka Not Nice will be adding these songs to a future joint mixtape titled Not Nice Or Bye. It was announced in November 2025, so we may be getting it sooner than later.

