Swat Team - Song by A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky decided to add some bonus songs to "Don't Be Dumb," and the first of those songs is called "Swat Team."

Your new boo sayin', "Would you rock Chanel for me?" You look so good, no make up, did you paint your nails for me? Might need a lobster breaker, need you out your shell for me So be yourself for me, what's on your mind? Tеll it to me

When A$AP Rocky unveiled the original tracklist for Don't Be Dumb, he had made it clear that there would be 15 songs. As it turns out, there are actually 17 songs. Two of them are part of a second disc, which we imagine is simply a "bonus." The first of those two songs is "Swat Team." Compared to the rest of the album, this is a more straightforward banger. It's a ton of fun and certainly falls in line with some of the production choices Rocky made on the project. Compared to the rest of the tracklist, it just isn't as exciting as other efforts.

