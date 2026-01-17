Robbery - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring Doechii

A$AP Rocky has released his new project "Don't Be Dumb," and the album's 13th track is simply called "Robbery."

"Robbery," the 13th track on Don't Be Dumb, is one of A$AP Rocky's most unique songs, and by extension, there are going to be some strong opinions. Production-wise, this is a jazz track, through and through. Meanwhile, Doechii delivers a strong verse, albeit one that will certainly upset the internet. The internet hates on everything, and with Doechii refusing to compromise, we imagine there will be some detractors. What's interesting about the song, however, is that it ends with a literal robbery. Rocky is directing people to get on the ground, and it makes for a cinematic finale.

