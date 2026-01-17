Air Force (Black Demarco) - Song by A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb is filled with some pretty wild bangers, and one of them just so happens to be the song "Air Force (Black Demarco)." The song begins with absolutely out-of-control noise and chaos. This eventually settles down and becomes a subdued song, with Rocky drawing in to a whisper. Overall, it goes along with the sonic aesthetics of the project, which can only be described as "unique." There is a lot going on here, but it oddly works. This is going to be a polarizing album, but it could very well go down as one of Rocky's best.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Be Dumb
Quotable Lyrics from Air Force (Black Demarco)
Smokin' boof pack like a pack of Newports
Judge want my ass, smoke a pack in the court
Kickin' in your door, all black Air Force
Old school whip, got a phone and it's cordless