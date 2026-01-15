Dthang Arrested In Miami On Gun Charges

Dthang has faced no shortage of legal woes throughout his career, and it looks like 2026 will be no different. Akademiks reports that the Bronx rapper has been arrested in Miami on multiple gun charges. At the time of writing, the circumstances leading up to his arrest remain unclear.

This isn't the first time he's been arrested in recent months, either. Back in September of last year, he was taken into custody yet again in Miami. That time around, he was facing charges of possessing marijuana, cocaine, and a firearm. His alleged possession of a firearm was a violation of both state and federal law, as he's a convicted felon.

In 2022, he was also named in a 65-count indictment over a string of shootings in New York City. The indictment included charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Dthang Legal Issues

The indictment also included charges of animal cruelty. Allegedly, several of the individuals named in it livestreamed themselves killing a pigeon after comparing it to a Crip. “If we get 100, we’ll kill it,” one of them said during the stream.

“These defendants allegedly engaged in gun violence, committing six shootings, one which injured a rival gang member," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said at the time. "They allegedly fired wildly on the streets without regard for the lives of anyone else. They allegedly possessed a gun used in shootings that they posed with on social media and rapped about the violence... We are doing all we can to battle the gun scourge, but more must be done to deviate young people from a life of gangs and senseless violence."

“I am calling on rappers from the Bronx to stop using music to encourage shootings and use it to better the community," Clark added. "I am asking to have a summit with aspiring rappers and the rap stars who come from the Bronx, record companies, radio stations and social media so we can find solutions to prevent further violence.”