100 - Song by Ella Mai

Ella Mai is preparing the release of her new album "Do You Still Love Me?," and it comes complete with the new single, "100."

And when it's bad, come through I'll be on your waist just like a holster do Hold me like the sky holds stars, I ain't never too far Always holdin' it down for you

Ella Mai has made some big hits throughout her career, and it's clear that her songwriting is getting better and better as the years go on. In 2026, Ella Mai will be dropping a new album called Do You Still Love Me? This promises to be one of her best works yet, and this week, she helped tease the project with a new single called "100." The artist delivers a truly inspired performance here. The songwriting has pop qualities to it, and it's clear that it's going to be a crowd-pleaser. For longtime fans, this will be a must-listen track. For those who just want some sugary sweet R&B in the middle of the winter, this remains a perfect choice.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!