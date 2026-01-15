100 - Song by Ella Mai

Ella Mai has made some big hits throughout her career, and it's clear that her songwriting is getting better and better as the years go on. In 2026, Ella Mai will be dropping a new album called Do You Still Love Me? This promises to be one of her best works yet, and this week, she helped tease the project with a new single called "100." The artist delivers a truly inspired performance here. The songwriting has pop qualities to it, and it's clear that it's going to be a crowd-pleaser. For longtime fans, this will be a must-listen track. For those who just want some sugary sweet R&B in the middle of the winter, this remains a perfect choice.
Release Date: January 14, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Do You Still Love Me?
Quotable Lyrics from 100
And when it's bad, come through
I'll be on your waist just like a holster do
Hold me like the sky holds stars, I ain't never too far
Always holdin' it down for you