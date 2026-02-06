Do You Still Love Me? — Album By Ella Mai

Ella Mai returns with heartfelt vulnerability on new project Do You Still Love Me? It's a highly-anticipated body of work that leans into the emotional gray area of love that’s no longer certain. Executive produced by Mustard and Jayson Tatum, the project is built on warm R&B production and stripped-back instrumentation. The album gives Ellai Mai space to do what she does best. Across 14 tracks, she leads with raw feeling and intimate storytelling. Moreover, the project continues Mai’s tradition of vulnerability-driven R&B, offering fans another glimpse into her emotional world while setting the tone for where she's at musically.