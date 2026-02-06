Do You Still Love Me? — Album By Ella Mai

BY Tallie Spencer
Ella Mai gives fans what they've been missing.

Ella Mai returns with heartfelt vulnerability on new project Do You Still Love Me? It's a highly-anticipated body of work that leans into the emotional gray area of love that’s no longer certain. Executive produced by Mustard and Jayson Tatum, the project is built on warm R&B production and stripped-back instrumentation. The album gives Ellai Mai space to do what she does best. Across 14 tracks, she leads with raw feeling and intimate storytelling. Moreover, the project continues Mai’s tradition of vulnerability-driven R&B, offering fans another glimpse into her emotional world while setting the tone for where she's at musically.

Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Do You Still Love Me?

Tracklist For Do You Still Love Me?
  1. There Goes My Heart
  2. 100
  3. My Mind
  4. Somebody’s Son
  5. Little Things
  6. Outside
  7. Audio Message
  8. Luckiest Man
  9. Might Just
  10. Tell Her
  11. Bonus
  12. First Day
  13. Chasing Circles
  14. No Angels
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
