Feed The Streets - Song by Rod Wave

Rod Wave is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now, and there is really no disputing that. His tours gross millions of dollars, and now that he has his own promotion company, he has been able to hack the business side of the industry. He is also extremely consistent when it comes to dropping music. His newest song, "Feed The Streets," is a great example of that. The song follows the ideal Rod Wave formula. Solid rapping, melodic flows, soulful singing, and some gorgeous production that complements the melodies. Wave has not lost his step, and we cannot wait to hear what he produces in 2026.
Release Date: December 25, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Feed The Streets
This that gangster shit that Malcom X was preaching 'bout
That Tupac was teaching 'bout, that Suge and Puff was beefing 'bout
They wanna build you up and break you like they did Iron Mike
Need that shit that J was smoking when he got his mind right