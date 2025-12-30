Feed The Streets - Song by Rod Wave

Rod Wave has been on a massive run over these past few years, and his song "Feed The Streets" is an amalgamation of what makes him so good.

This that gangster shit that Malcom X was preaching 'bout That Tupac was teaching 'bout, that Suge and Puff was beefing 'bout They wanna build you up and break you like they did Iron Mike Need that shit that J was smoking when he got his mind right

Rod Wave is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now, and there is really no disputing that. His tours gross millions of dollars, and now that he has his own promotion company, he has been able to hack the business side of the industry. He is also extremely consistent when it comes to dropping music. His newest song, "Feed The Streets," is a great example of that. The song follows the ideal Rod Wave formula. Solid rapping, melodic flows, soulful singing, and some gorgeous production that complements the melodies. Wave has not lost his step, and we cannot wait to hear what he produces in 2026.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!