Walk To Me - Song by xaviersobased

xaviersobased has become one of the faces of the underground. Overall, he is responsible for a lot of the new sounds we hear from the youth, and there is no denying that he continues to level up. On Friday, xavier dropped off a new song for his fans, this time called "Walk To Me." As you will hear below, this song is all hook, no verses. It's a unique song structure that has become popular in the underground as of late. As for the production, it is incredibly glitchy, and for some audiences, it will be hard to cling to. For others, this is the future of music. Only time will tell who's right.
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Walk To Me
She shakin' ass in a sundress, I love bitches, I love sex
I'm ridin' 'round with a damn check, xaviersobased special damn guest
I'm tossin' that damn pack, that's xav' Christopher Sanchez
Young xav' Christopher Sanchez