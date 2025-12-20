Walk To Me - Song by xaviersobased

xaviersobased has become one of the faces of the underground. Overall, he is responsible for a lot of the new sounds we hear from the youth, and there is no denying that he continues to level up. On Friday, xavier dropped off a new song for his fans, this time called "Walk To Me." As you will hear below, this song is all hook, no verses. It's a unique song structure that has become popular in the underground as of late. As for the production, it is incredibly glitchy, and for some audiences, it will be hard to cling to. For others, this is the future of music. Only time will tell who's right.