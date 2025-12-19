Yod Serling – EP by Your Old Droog

Your Old Droog continues to develop his skills as a vivid storyteller, as if he didn't already prove it this year with singles and the Anything Is Possible EP. On his new short project Yod Serling, he skates over earthy and engaging samples while reflecting on his hip-hop come-up, his harsh environments, and his long-established rhyming skills. Droog doesn't move far away from his comfort zone on here, but there's a casual charisma and compelling calm to his bars on here that isn't as present on other projects. As such, it's definitely worth a spin, especially on a relaxing weekend morning to give both food for thought and fuzzy enjoyment.
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Yod Serling
- SUSPECTS
- PITSTOP
- GHOSTWRITER
- VICTIMS OF THE STREET
- FREEKAZOID
The singles for Your Old Droog's Yod Serling were "SUSPECTS" and "GHOSTWRITER."