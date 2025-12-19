Yod Serling – EP by Your Old Droog

Your Old Droog had some killer singles in 2025, and is closing it out with a follow-up EP to "Anything Is Possible."

Your Old Droog continues to develop his skills as a vivid storyteller, as if he didn't already prove it this year with singles and the Anything Is Possible EP. On his new short project Yod Serling, he skates over earthy and engaging samples while reflecting on his hip-hop come-up, his harsh environments, and his long-established rhyming skills. Droog doesn't move far away from his comfort zone on here, but there's a casual charisma and compelling calm to his bars on here that isn't as present on other projects. As such, it's definitely worth a spin, especially on a relaxing weekend morning to give both food for thought and fuzzy enjoyment.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.