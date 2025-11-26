Anything Is Possible - EP by Your Old Droog

Your Old Droog has returned with a five song EP that will definitely tide fans over until he is ready to drop a longer project. Earlier this week, the artist teased his EP by dropping the song Confetti with Count Bass D. This song appears on the EP, and will certainly prove to be one of the highlights. Throughout the tracklist, we get one other feature, this time from Kenny Segal. If you're a YOD fan, definitely give this a listen.
Release Date: November 26, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Anything is Possible
- Game 7
- Confetti ft. Count Bass D
- No More
- Vanilla Fudge
- Bronny ft. Kenny Segal