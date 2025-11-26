Anything Is Possible - EP by Your Old Droog

Your Old Droog is back with a new five-track EP which comes with features from Count Bass D and even Kenny Segal.

Your Old Droog has returned with a five song EP that will definitely tide fans over until he is ready to drop a longer project. Earlier this week, the artist teased his EP by dropping the song Confetti with Count Bass D. This song appears on the EP, and will certainly prove to be one of the highlights. Throughout the tracklist, we get one other feature, this time from Kenny Segal. If you're a YOD fan, definitely give this a listen.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!