Do You Feel The Same - Song by Russ

Russ is a certified hitmaker. Whether you love him or hate him, you cannot deny that he is a talent and a knack for dropping good music. His new song "Do You Feel The Same" is a great example of this. The song has a pop music vibe, especially when you consider the chorus and refrains, which are all about love and vulnerability. The rapped verses are solid as well, and it proves to be a song in which Russ shows his versatility. At this point, no one should be questioning whether the artist can put together a good song.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Do You Feel The Same
The city just reminds me of you
Girl, tell me do you feel the same? (Yeah, yeah)
The bar up on the east side reminds me of you
And I just wonder, do you feel the same?