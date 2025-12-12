Do You Feel The Same - Song by Russ

Russ has proven himself to be an effective hitmaker, whether it be harder rap tracks, or pop-rap ballads that show his vulnerable side.

The city just reminds me of you Girl, tell me do you feel the same? (Yeah, yeah) The bar up on the east side reminds me of you And I just wonder, do you feel the same?

Russ is a certified hitmaker. Whether you love him or hate him, you cannot deny that he is a talent and a knack for dropping good music. His new song "Do You Feel The Same" is a great example of this. The song has a pop music vibe, especially when you consider the chorus and refrains, which are all about love and vulnerability. The rapped verses are solid as well, and it proves to be a song in which Russ shows his versatility. At this point, no one should be questioning whether the artist can put together a good song.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!