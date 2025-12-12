Tendernism - Song by Bossman Dlow & Bossman Pac

Bossman Dlow and Bossman Pac have teamed up on the new song "Tendernism," which is shaping up to be an undeniable banger.

Bossman Dlow and Bossman Pac are back, this time with a new song called "Tendernism," which is part of the impressive fleet of New Music Friday entries. Considering the artists involved, it's not a stretch to expect a banger. Thankfully, that is exactly what we get here. From the production to the flows to the bars, there is a whole lot of flexing being done on this song. Bossman Dlow's track record is impressive right now, and he continues to build up his catalog. As for Bossman Pac, this is going to be a fun introduction for fans who aren't familiar.

