Shaq Calls Blog "Broke" After Insinuating He Slept With His Friend's Wife

BY Alexander Cole 650 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Shaquille O'Neil Press Conference
Sep 24, 2013; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings minority owner Shaquille O'Neal talks to the media during a press conference at Kings Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
Shaq recently had a run-in with the online blog The4thQuarterTV after they made a bizarre insinuation about a friend.

Shaq is someone who does not shy away from controversy when it presents itself. After all, his job on TV is to call out NBA players when they are playing poorly. This has made him a polarizing figure at times, with some seeing him as a hater.

The former NBA superstar has also taken some criticism for his personal life. Whether it be failed relationships or public comments about regrets, everyone seems to have an opinion. With that being said, whenever Shaq is photographed with a woman, you can be sure that someone is going to turn it into a big deal.

That is exactly what happened as Shaq was seen in a photo with business woman Monique Martin. The photo was eventually picked up by the blog, The4thQuarterTV, who reposted the image with the caption, “Shaq surprised another man’s wife with a visit, and her reaction was: My favorite guy is back in town!”

The insinuation here was pretty clear, and Shaq did not take too kindly to the comments, especially considering his friendly relationship with Martin.

Read More: The 40 Best Rap Albums Of 2025

Shaq Responds to The4thQuarterTV

According to The New York Post, this led to a swift response from the Hall of Famer, saying “Yes my boys wife. I can tell yall site is broke and need money nice try this is the reason yall always gonna b a broke blog. Thanks for making me more money though #dummies.”

While this is certainly a harsh response, it is one that Shaq probably sees as justified. After all, he is friend's with the woman's husband, and having lies insinuated can be extremely damaging.

It also just goes to show that the life of a famous person can oftentimes be exhausting. Everything you do is being watched and judged on social media for all to see. This has been especially true for Shaq, although he continues to pursue being in the public eye. Sometimes, you really have to wonder if all of the game is worth it.

Read More: Drake & Top5 Beef? A Brief History Of Their Relationship

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 82.8K
37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Pop Culture Shaq Reveals Why He Doesn't Open Up Emotionally To Women 1.8K
rrs Relationships Royce Reed Claims Shaq Used To "Curse Her Out" For Ignoring Him While He Was Married To Shaunie 1.9K
Comments 0