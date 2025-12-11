Shaq Calls Blog "Broke" After Insinuating He Slept With His Friend's Wife

Shaq is someone who does not shy away from controversy when it presents itself. After all, his job on TV is to call out NBA players when they are playing poorly. This has made him a polarizing figure at times, with some seeing him as a hater.

The former NBA superstar has also taken some criticism for his personal life. Whether it be failed relationships or public comments about regrets, everyone seems to have an opinion. With that being said, whenever Shaq is photographed with a woman, you can be sure that someone is going to turn it into a big deal.

That is exactly what happened as Shaq was seen in a photo with business woman Monique Martin. The photo was eventually picked up by the blog, The4thQuarterTV, who reposted the image with the caption, “Shaq surprised another man’s wife with a visit, and her reaction was: My favorite guy is back in town!”

The insinuation here was pretty clear, and Shaq did not take too kindly to the comments, especially considering his friendly relationship with Martin.

Shaq Responds to The4thQuarterTV

According to The New York Post, this led to a swift response from the Hall of Famer, saying “Yes my boys wife. I can tell yall site is broke and need money nice try this is the reason yall always gonna b a broke blog. Thanks for making me more money though #dummies.”

While this is certainly a harsh response, it is one that Shaq probably sees as justified. After all, he is friend's with the woman's husband, and having lies insinuated can be extremely damaging.