Ice - Song by Black Fortune featuring Denzel Curry

Maryland artist Black Fortune is looking to drop his Road To Osshland 2 very soon. To help drum up some hype around the project, the artist has come through with a new song called "Ice." This track features Denzel Curry, which was certainly a smart decision. Curry always brings a ton of energy to his songs, and that is no different on "Ice." Black Fortune's verses and his hook are incredibly catchy, which helps carry the production forward. Meanwhile, Curry pulls through yet again for a dynamic feature that you are going to want to hear.
Release Date: December 10, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Road To Osshland 2
Quotable Lyrics from Ice
Fucking on fine shit, fine shit
I put ice on a ho when the bitch turn frigid
I got pulled over in a SRT
But the fed was a fan, he ain't give me no ticket