Ingen hör / Förstelnad - Songs by Bladee

Bladee is putting on for his homeland of Sweden on his brand-new two pack of "Ingen hör / Förstelnad," by performing in his native language.

Bladee has the Swedish flag draped over his back this weekend. The multi-talented rapper and singer has just come through with two singles in his native language in "Ingen hör" and "Förstelnad." The former translates to "No Whore" with the latter meaning "Stiffened" or "Paralyzed" in English. Both tracks are not strictly hip-hop by any means, which isn't a surprise. Their a unique blend of alternative and dark wave and hear Bladee using some descriptive language in the process. Instrumentally they are cold but also stunning, especially when it comes to "Ingen hör." If you are looking to expand your musical taste, there's no better time do so with this two pack from one of the brightest stars Sweden has to offer.

