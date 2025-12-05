Last Drink - Song by A Boogie wit da Hoodie

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is keeping the singles coming to close out 2025 and this time he's returning with a cold, R&B-tinged cut "Last Drink."

Why you keep blowin' my phone up askin’ me questions you don't want the answers to? I know you had somebody else back when we were still f*ckin' can’t even be mad at you I know that you thinkin' this all, cause you left me I'm f*cked and been pourin' these bottles up I'd rather be sad and be single than being with you cause it ain't like you gave a fuck

A Boogie wit da Hoodie has stuck quite true to his sonic palette since bursting onto the scene in 2016. He's been one of the go-to rappers whenever you are searching for a mixture of club bangers and melodic, R&B-esque pop rap. His colder style is also perfect for the time of year we are in, so it was wise of him to drop this week. His newest release is "Last Drink," which finds the Highbridge artist coping with the loss of a partner. While it sounds like this person had their faults, he has a hard time moving past the memories they did make. "Last Drink" maintains a steady tone throughout thanks to its entrancing, sexy drill instrumental. It's one to add to your playlist for sure, especially if you are dealing with heartbreak at this moment.

