Part Of Me – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

BY Tallie Spencer 66 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1.90.5-6KJBAMGR7UASYOXGSUIOMLW2OU.0.1-2 1.90.5-6KJBAMGR7UASYOXGSUIOMLW2OU.0.1-2
The song channels the same sentimental energy as Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together."

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie returns with a new single called "Part of Me." It's a melodic heartbreak anthem that showcases A Boogie in a vulnerable state, rapping about a lost love. Over a moody instrumental, he reflects on past relationships, emotional battles, and the struggle of letting someone go while still feeling attached. True to form, A Boogie delivers a mix of soft-spoken crooning and confident flexes, painting a picture of a man caught between healing and holding on. Fans who love his introspective records like “Drowning” and “Say A’” will appreciate the raw honesty on this one. Interestingly, the track mirrors elements of Mariah Carey’s "We Belong Together." It’s classic A Boogie pain music.

Quotable Lyrics From Part Of Me

When you left, you lost a part of me
Who put Chrome Heart on your sleeve?
You know that's all me
You was supposed to be my favorite

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.8K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.4K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 805
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.7K
Comments 0