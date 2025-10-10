Part Of Me – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie returns with a new single called "Part of Me." It's a melodic heartbreak anthem that showcases A Boogie in a vulnerable state, rapping about a lost love. Over a moody instrumental, he reflects on past relationships, emotional battles, and the struggle of letting someone go while still feeling attached. True to form, A Boogie delivers a mix of soft-spoken crooning and confident flexes, painting a picture of a man caught between healing and holding on. Fans who love his introspective records like “Drowning” and “Say A’” will appreciate the raw honesty on this one. Interestingly, the track mirrors elements of Mariah Carey’s "We Belong Together." It’s classic A Boogie pain music.