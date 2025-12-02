YSL Woody Holds Funeral For His Late Newborn Son

YSL Woody shared a video recap of a funeral he held for his late newborn son on Instagram on Monday. The clips show him driving in the funeral procession soundtracked to Wiz Khalifa's song, "See You Again." In the caption, he reflected on the emotional event and thanked several people.

He wrote: "Today was very special & it felt special 'I wanna thank everybody that’s been involved' WILLIE A WATKINS FUNERAL HOME (Kamira) especially you [heart emoji] my church & pastor Rev. JAMES JACKSON thank you ARNISHA (hope I spelled it right) and my family and friends and my car crew I love you all don’t nobody feel left out it’s a lot for me to type and spelling is ridiculous but thank you all. My security team for keep everyone feeling safe K9 personal protection team and imma end it with GOD thank you lord for my baby your love and mercy and your forgiveness thank you for family and friends. It’s so much I wanna say but imma make a video later I’m bout to go enjoy our company and family [heart emojis] this for those who couldn’t be here."

How Old Was YSL Woody's Son?

YSL Woody's son only made it a month into his life before his tragic passing. Woody seemed to first confirm the news with a series of heartbreaking posts on Saturday, November 22. “Life ain’t worth living anymore,” he wrote at the time. “I know this isn’t the work of the Lord, Satan will never win." He had expressed his excitement for the child's birth during a livestream with his longtime girlfriend, earlier this year, as caught by The Shade Room.