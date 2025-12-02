Regular - Song by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert appears to be channeling what made him famous, as his new music harkens back to his beloved 2016 era.

Lil Uzi Vert is back, and it appears as though he is going fully into the nostalgia bait. We say that because his new song "Regular" sounds like something we would have heard during his 2016-2017 era. The same can be said about his two songs from last week, "Chanel Boy" and "Relevant." The songs are catchy, melodic, and have some of that signature Uzi production. Uzi has a fanbase that is always yearning for him to relive the glory days. Now, he is doing just that. Whether or not this sound still resonates with those fans, still remains to be seen.

