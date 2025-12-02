Regular - Song by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert is back, and it appears as though he is going fully into the nostalgia bait. We say that because his new song "Regular" sounds like something we would have heard during his 2016-2017 era. The same can be said about his two songs from last week, "Chanel Boy" and "Relevant." The songs are catchy, melodic, and have some of that signature Uzi production. Uzi has a fanbase that is always yearning for him to relive the glory days. Now, he is doing just that. Whether or not this sound still resonates with those fans, still remains to be seen.
Release Date: December 1, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Regular
I don't blame you, I go for the dandruff (I don’t blame you)
I don't claim, I put (N)ine with the Chanel No. 9 (Claim)
I got numbers on me, not no channel (Yeah)
I got numbers on me at the bank (Numbers)