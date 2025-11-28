Clue – Song by Russ

BY Tallie Spencer 167 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2025-11-28 at 10.01.54 AM Screenshot 2025-11-28 at 10.01.54 AM
Russ says people don't have a "clue" about what he goes through.

Russ strips everything back on his new track "Clue." He delivers one of his rawest records to date. Over muted, slow-burning production, Russ raps like someone carrying too much and finally saying it out loud. He says people "don't have a clue" what he goes through on a regular basis. The song lives inside exhaustion, isolation, and the kind of pressure people never see from the outside. He questions fame, trust, and his own capacity to stay grounded while the world expects him to perform endlessly. "Clue" feels like a conversation nobody else is hearing. Moreover, the thoughts you have when the noise shuts off but the weight doesn’t disappear. There’s anger here, but it’s controlled. Sadness too, but it’s buried deep. This isn’t Russ proving anything to anyone. It’s him admitting how heavy it gets when nobody really knows what you’re carrying.

Release Date: November 28, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

B--ch, you don't have a clue (Yeah), who the f--k are you? (Who)
The s--t I've had to face (Face), man, I barely made it through
Different paths I had to choose, both 'em felt like lose lose

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.2K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.5K
Image via Russ News Russ Brings Out His Guitar For "When I'm With You" 3.2K
Michael Bezjian News DMX, Mase & The Lox Delivered A Dark Posse Cut On "N***az Done Started Something" 16.5K
Comments 0