My Lil Wetta - Song by Icewear Vezzo

Icewear Vezzo has been having a solid 2025, and he is looking to end out the year strong with a new single called "My Lil Wetta."

Icewear Vezzo has been teasing "My Lil Wetta" for a while now, so it only makes sense that he would drop it for New Music Friday. The artist has been having a solid 2025 with singles and a couple of mixtapes under his belt. But with "My Lil Wetta," there is no denying that he was chasing a specific vibe. Based on the title and cover art for the track, it is easy to see what the artist was going for here. The song is raunchy, but at the same time, it is a whole lot of fun. If you're a fan of Icewear Vezzo and his style, then is a song you will want to check out today.

