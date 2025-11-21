Thug Club - Song by EST Gee

You young and thuggin', let your mama know type shit you fuck with Hopefully you don't got no smoke and you just want some money 'Cause most of the internet trolls mama's want justice when son get hit with buttons All on the news, sayin' you in school, was smart in every subject

It's new music Friday and some big songs and albums have dropped today. Among them is a new single from EST Gee, who has always been known for crafting straightforward bangers. His newest song "Thug Club" is the perfect example of this. With this track, we get dope production, solid flows, and braggadocios bars. The artist knows how to craft a hit, and he knows how to turn up his audience. With that in mind, give this a listen, and let it put you in a good mood for the rest of the weekend.

